Challenger Learning Center receives facelift thanks to national home improvement chain

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is getting a facelift thanks to a local home improvement chain.

The facility was chosen as the site for the 2019 Lowe's community project.

Employees from both the Bangor and Brewer stores are volunteering their time for this three day building upgrade.

Projects include updating Challenger's mission control and space lab simulator with paint and lighting, a new 3D print station, and even camp storage solution upgrades.

All the supplies have been donated by both Lowe's locations and paint was donated by the Sherwin-Williams Company.

Micael DeLuca, Brewer Lowe's Store Manager says, "My own daughter actually came here for camp last summer. It's an area where kids come to learn about space and be inspired, and when we pick a project, we really want to make an impact on our community, and what greater impact than the Challenger Learning Center where our families and our kids come to learn and play?"

The Center will be hosting an open house on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 for folks to drop by and check out their location.

This is the 15th year the Center has been open.