Calling all girls ages 10 to 15.

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is inviting you to be part of the free Future Women of STEM program.

The event will include a challenger space mission simulation, a Q and A with UMaine Society of Women engineering undgergrads, and a chance to learn about biomedical science.

The program is from two to five on Saturday.

To sign up, visit astronaut.org.