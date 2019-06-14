Challenger Learning Center of Maine receives technology upgrade donation

The Challenger Learning Center of Maine got a nice boost.

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation donated $5,000 for technology upgrades to space simulators.

Challenger is celebrating its 15th birthday with a thrust up on fundraising.

So far, they've raised more than 70% of their $200,000 goal.

"Some technology we have here is 15 years old, which in technology terms seems quite old. Some stuff we have upgraded along the way but this is a chance to set us up for the next 10 or 15 years,” said Kirsten Hibbard, Executive Director of the Challenger Learning Center of Maine.

The new upgrades should be installed this fall.

