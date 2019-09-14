Challenger Learning Center of Maine holds e-waste event

Folks who had old electronics lying around got to get rid of them for free Saturday morning, all while helping kids.

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor held their annual e-waste recycling day.

Folks were able to drop off all sorts of unwanted items like computers, televisions, and other electronics.

The event was also a fundraiser for the Challenger Learning Center of Maine.

"So while we don't benefit from the electronics, we're collecting donations that will be used for Challenger Learning Centers' mission, which is getting students to come for simulated space missions here. We service the whole state of Maine so that's why this is a neat event and fundraiser that we can have for the entire community,” said Kirsten Hibbard, Executive Director of the Challenger Learning Center of Maine.

Another e-waste event will be held in the spring.

