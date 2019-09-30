Challenger Learning Center of Maine: How astronauts eat and drink in space

At the Challenger Learning Center of Maine, they offer dynamic, hands-on exploration and discovery opportunities to inspire a lifelong passion for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Their unique and proven teaching model gives students the chance to become astronauts and engineers and solve real-world problems as they share the thrill of discovery on missions through the Solar System. Using space simulation and role-playing strategies, students bring their classroom studies to life and cultivate the skills needed for future success.

The Center offers "hands-on, minds-on" learning experiences that are out of this world! They merge the power of imagination with the excitement of discovery, using many of the same techniques employed by NASA.

