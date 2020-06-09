Challenger Learning Center of Maine E-Waste & Shredding Events

The Challenger Learning Center of Maine is undergoing challenging times because of coronavirus.

Two upcoming events will help raise money for the Bangor facility.

The Challenger Learning Center is again sponsoring its E-Waste Day this Saturday. From 8 a.m. until Noon, residents from any town can drop off unwanted electronics at 30 Venture Way in Bangor. Staff will be on hand to collect the e-waste as well as donations.

Then next Saturday, June 20th, the Challenger Learning Center will host a Shredding Event. Folks can safely get rid of unwanted documents.

That too, runs from 8 a.m. until Noon.

More information on both events can be found at https://www.astronaut.org/