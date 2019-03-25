Challenger Learning Center hosting 3rd Annual Space Race

Folks at the Challeger Learning Center in Bangor are getting ready for an event that is out of this world.

Their third annual 5K Space Race is this weekend.

Organizers say this is a fun event or the whole family.

And it's all to raise money to support their mission to inspire STEM learning and career aspirations for Maine students.

The course will take Runners and walkers around the neighborhood of the Challenger Learning Center located at 30 Venture Way.

Pre-registration prices are $20 for adults and $12 dollars for kids.

If you register day of it's $30 for racers of any age.

Kids three and under are free.

Lift-off is 10:15 Saturday morning for the first race.

Find more info at astronaut.org.