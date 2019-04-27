Challenger Learning Center holds spring e-waste event

The Challenger Learning Center of Maine held its annual spring e-waste event.

Folks dropped off any of their electronic junk for free disposal.

Some of the items included TVs, monitors, printers, computers.

In exchange for the free service, the Challenger Learning Center requested that folks make a cash donation to support the center.

"So when people drop it off we ask for a donation to help our center and it is a great fundraiser so that we can continue to offer stem programs for the students of Maine because we actually serve the whole state of Maine."

Another e-waste event will be held in the fall.