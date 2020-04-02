Challenger Learning Center asking for well wishes to be sent to Maine astronaut

A Maine astronaut is preparing to liftoff for Expedition 63 at the International Space Station and the Challenger Learning Center of Maine wants your help to wish him well.

Chris Cassidy, from York Maine, normally gets a launch party at the Challenger Learning Center but because of COVID-19 that won’t be possible.

That’s why the Center is asking folks to send messages, photos, or videos to Chris.

Chris will be the second Maine astronaut in space, joining Jessica Meir.

He takes off on April 9th for his third mission in space.

Jennifer Therrien says, “This is a pretty big deal and we always like to take advantage of opportunities to share with Maine kids and the general public what’s happening at NASA and let people know that these things aren’t just far away things that happen in other parts of the country. Maine has many connections to the space program and research happening here in Maine for space.”

To send your well wishes to Chris you can go to Challenger Learning Center of Maine on Facebook.

Once Chris is in space you can also follow along on his journey on Facebook.