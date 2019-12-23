BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Challenger Learning Center offers "hands-on, minds-on" learning experiences that are out of this world! Kirsten Hibbard offered another demonstration with Brian Sullivan during our TV5 Morning News on Monday.
"We merge the power of imagination with the excitement of discovery, using many of the same techniques employed by NASA," said Hibbard.
