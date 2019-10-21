The Challenger Learning Center of Maine offers dynamic, hands-on exploration and discovery opportunities to inspire a lifelong passion for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Their unique and proven teaching model gives students the chance to become astronauts and engineers and solve real-world problems as they share the thrill of discovery on missions through the Solar System. Using space simulation and role-playing strategies, students bring their classroom studies to life and cultivate the skills needed for future success.

The Challenger Learning Center will also be offering an open house on Thursday, November 14th. There you can get a tour of their simulators and labs with hands on activities for all ages.

