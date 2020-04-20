Chainsaw artist completes project at Stephen King's home

As you work to get your yard looking good this Spring - it's going to be hard to compete with Stephen and Tabitha King!

The King's commissioned chainsaw artist Josh Landry to sculpt a piece from a tree on their front lawn..

We were there as Landry finished the project Monday morning by carving his initials into the base.

He says after a little more than a month of working on the project, it's going to be tough to say goodbye.

"Sad to see it all finished because I was enjoying it so much," said Landry. "Especially at a time like this everyone of the town really enjoyed coming to see it. They said it was their field trip for the day with the kids. Just so many members of the community really enjoyed the process and I am on to the next one."

That next one will be at a home nearby on Broadway..

An area homeowner saw what Landry was doing at the King's and wanted something similar in his yard.