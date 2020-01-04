Central Street Farmhouse offers homebrewing demonstrations

Homebrewing has become more popular over the years, and Central Street Farmhouse is no stranger to helping people get into the hobby.

Central Street Farmhouse offered free homebrewing demonstrations, to show the basics of brewing, gear, and answer questions.

For the demonstration, they crafted Second Breakfast, one of their own creations.

Folks can also stop by to make their own wine at the location, or buy kits to make wine or beer from home.

“We want to help you learn how to do what you want to do,” says James Reiss, an employee. “ We’ll give you the tools and information. Our ongoing support goes with every purchase. If you buy something from us, you can call us any time for years.”

Their main goal is to show people how easy crafting beer is, and they continue to offer demonstrations every few months.

