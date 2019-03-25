Central Maine women form Facebook group to talk about DHHS dealings

Are you someone who has been left frustrated by your dealings with the Department of Health and Human Services?

There's a newly formed Facebook group you may want to join.

Silent No More Against Maine DHHS was created two months ago by Ashley Appleton and Doreen Madore.

Each have dealt with DHHS in the past, and they say they have found the system to be extremely flawed.

The group has around 150 members and is private, so you need to request to join and wait to be approved.

The women say it's become a sounding board for people who are dealing with similar circumstances to get advice or to speak out.

"I think it gives them somebody to talk to, somebody that can finally understand," said Madore. "A lot of the people are scared. I think it gives them the ambition to go ahead and let their voices be heard."

"It's a place to let people feel comfortable, to know they are not alone," added Appleton. "We've gotten several private messages from people that are scared to comment on the page or just don't feel comfortable telling their story, which is fine. We've put it out there that we want people to come to us. They are not alone."

A representative of DHHS tells TV5 they have met with members of this group, and they welcome feedback from all those who interact with the department.