Central Maine Power transmission line project loses support of Franklin County

Franklin county commissioners withdrew their support for Central Maine Power's transmission line project in western Maine.

The 145-mile line would supply Canadian hydro-power to customers in Massachusetts.

Opponents say the project would cause irreversible damage to the environment. They claim flyers with misleading information was recently sent to people in the area.

Supporters, including governor Mills, say the project would provide electricity for a million homes and drive down electricity rates for all of New England.

