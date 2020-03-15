Central Maine Power requesting extension of winter disconnect rules

Central Maine Power plans to submit a request on Monday to the Maine Public Utilities Commission to extend the winter disconnection period from April 15th to May 15th. The extension would protect customers who might have trouble paying their bills because of the impact of COVID-19.

If the request is approved, disconnections wouldn't be allowed for an extra month.

CMP is taking other measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus as well. Those measures include ensuring employees follow federal and state health recommendations, not allowing visitors at all facilities, and allowing some staff to work from home. For employees whose presence at work is essential, in-house accommodations such as food and cots are being provided.

CMP encourages any customer who is challenged to pay their electric bills to call the company to discuss possible sources of assistance and individual payment arrangements.