Central Maine Power hit with nearly $10M penalty for billing issues, poor customer service

The Maine Public Utilities Commission penalized Central Maine Power $10 million as the agency wrapped up its investigation into issues with the company's billing system and customer service issues.

While commissioners agreed with a staff report that found no systemic problems with CMP's billing system, they said there were long-term customer service failures.

Thousands of CMP customers reported seeing large spikes in bills during the winter of 2017-18.

Maine PUC commissioners said CMP must undergo a management audit for the next 18 months, which means the agency will monitor the company.

The PUC also ordered CMP to trim more trees to reduce the potential for outages.

Commissioners also approved a 2% rate increase, which is much smaller than what CMP had requested.

A spokeswoman for CMP said that the company has "lost the trust of our customers, and it will be a long road" to restore that trust.