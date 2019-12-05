Central Maine Motors raises $1,500 for mens health through No Shave November fundraiser

No Shave November is a fun time for guys to grow out beards and mustaches.

It also provides a lot of good, too.

The team at Central Maine Motors in Waterville raised $1,500 for men's health, $100 for every employee that participated.

They gave the big check to Northern Light Inland Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

It will go to their Urology Department.

"It's been an absolute pleasure for us," said Chris Gaunce, owner of Central Maine Motors. "It's been a good team-building experience, but most importantly it's gotten everybody talking about the need for mens health and the need for urology exams or prostate exams or those things that can be preventative in nature so that everybody is healthier in the long run."

"That population of our men we need to keep strong," said Donna-Jo Mitchell, Director of Philanthropy for Northern Light Inland Hospital Foundation. "And at Northern Light Inland Hospital, that's what we want to do, and this money will really help us and help our providers as well."

Gaunce told us as fun as it is for many of them at the office, some of the wives are very glad they're back to being clean shaven.