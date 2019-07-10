Central Maine Egg Festival returns to Pittsfield

A decades old tradition is back in Pittsfield this week.

The annual Central Maine Egg Festival brings folks together to celebrate the town and its agriculture.

It's a tradition like no other in Pittsfield.

For 47 years, the Central Maine Egg Festival has been bringing kids and their families together for a week of fun.

"It brings people back to their roots and where they came from, and I think this year's theme, "Agriculture and Farm Egging," is one of those things we thought was really big for this area,” said Vice-president of the festival, Don Chute.

Families gathered Wednesday morning for one of the most popular events.The egg-lympics!

Kids ages three to thirteen participate in egg hunts and watermelon rolls.

Organizers say none of these activities would be made possible without their small group of volunteers.

We're told planning happens months in advance.

"Usually we take a couple months off. We start in November for the next year, and it's a relentless process,” said Chute.

The tradition started as a way to help out local egg farmers and non-profits.

"It all got started in conjunction with Kiwanis Karnival as a way for non-profits to come together and raise money for their organizations and also to be able to have a good time and bring family and friends back to the area,” said Chute.

The festival also gives a nice boost to the local economy.

“It brings a lot of people in to share in other community,” explained Chute. “We've got beautiful walking trails. We've got a canoe portage that's going in on Sebasticook Street, so we have a lot to look forward to."

The festival ends with the annual fireworks show in Manson Park Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

