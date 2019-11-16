Central Maine Converge and Create Weekend held at Thomas College

Folks gathered at Thomas College for the annual Central Maine Converge and Create Weekend...

The two-day event is for people interested in innovation and entrepreneurship and wants to use innovative technology to take their business to the next level.

There were keynotes, panel discussions, and breakout sessions.

"Basically what we're doing here is to work with people who have ideas, to get them essentially out there in the public, and to actually see if there's a reaction from the public, whether that be for an event or a project, so you can actually monetize it."

The event was free and open to the public.

