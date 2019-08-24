Central Aroostook Association celebrates milestone

The Central Aroostook Association is celebrating 60 years.

Mavis Towle, a board member, said, "I was here when they took the first shovel full of dirt right out there for that building."

Now, 60 years later, the Central Aroostook Association has grown thanks to community support.

Paul Reid, President of the Central

Aroostook Association, said, "First and foremost, the opportunity training center which most people in the community would be pretty familiar with is a school for individuals with intellectual disabilities and provides a lot of support for that population of the community that really would not be able to get that support anywhere else locally."

Stephen Richard, ExecutiveDirector of Central Aroostook Association, said, "The community has really really supported us over all these years so we decided to... give back to the community."

This big celebration was held, with activities including a human foosball tournament, a car show, and even the Star City Syndicate.

Richard added, "We are super excited because it has gone beyond our expectations of the number of people that are here Saturday."

Ed Therrien stopped by the event and says he enjoyed participating in the activities. Therrien said, "We've been in the community now, myself and my family for 29 years and love it here and I wanna come out and support any local that we can. This one was especially important since they are having a human foosball tournament and that appealed to me and several of my coworkers."

Reid said, "having this Saturday is really an amazing event for us because we're able to see the support of the community and really its just a fun environment."

But Mavis says, even more important than all the fun, was the opportunity to educate the community.

Mavis said, "It's wonderful that other people can come to it and see who we are."