Center Theatre opening up during renovations for unique perspective of classic film

The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft is undergoing renovations.

But the staff decided three weeks was too long to keep folks out.

So, they've come up with a fun way for you to get a new perspective of the theatre.

Patrick Myers, Executive Director for the theatre says, "Built in 1940, it existed as a movie theatre for about 30 years."

The Center Theatre has a rich history, falling into disrepair before being bought by a non-profit in 1998.

Myers says, "We had our grand re-opening in 2006, and we've been going strong ever since."

But with 13 years of bustling crowds and numerous events, it was time for a facelift.

Myers says, "We thought we would re-do the carpet through the whole building, put in the new seats, refinish the floor and just put a shine on the whole place."

Although the upgrades were necessary, closing down for three weeks wasn't ideal.

Myers says, "We were trying to figure out an event we could do in the middle of everything with an auditorium with no seats in it. Then we had the idea that well, a dinner party would be fun, but if we put tables on a slanted floor, it's going to be weird sitting on slanted tables, it will feel like you're on a sinking ship. Bing! Let's watch Titanic."

A unique immersive perspective for fans of the 19-97 film.

Myers says, "We're going to have two showings of Titanic. One at 2:00 and 7:00 on Saturday the 16th. It's only $5 admission. Folks can come in, sit at their slanting table and to make it a little more fun, they can order food from Pat's Pizza, and we'll get it delivered right to their table."

Staff say theatres like the one in Dover-Foxcroft are vital for communities.

Myers says, "We bring people together and after this winter, just getting people out of their houses, bringing them together, remembering that other people exist on the other side of the snow banks. It's just a great community service that we can provide, and it's just fun."

For more information about events at the Center Theatre, visit centertheatre.org.