Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft rolling out "Keep in Touch" program

The Center Theatre For the Performing Arts in Dover-Foxcroft says while we keep our distance during the pandemic, its more important than ever to keep in-touch.

The theater is putting together a program that will allow folks to request either a drive-by performance by an individual or small family group, or a video with a personal dedication that will be sent via email.

Center Theater is looking for volunteers with any kind of talent- be it singing, dancing or even just reading poetry who want to take part.

“Artists of any number of kinds that are cooped up, kind of going a little crazy,” said Patrick Myers, Executive Director at the theatre. “They’re all looking for ways they can express themselves and connect with people. We might have some singers, or jugglers, or hula-hoopers who want to send kind of a customized greeting and just spread a little joy.”

The theatre’s marquee is already available for personal messages with a donation.

They hope to start offering personal messages next week, once they have enough volunteers.

For more information visit www.centertheatre.org