Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft has officially reopened.

The 40-year old theater was closed for a few weeks for renovations.

All the seats were replaced.

The flooring was also refinished. They added new carpet, too.

Staff say they're excited to let everyone in to see the finished product.

"People have been putting up with those old seats for quite awhile so the prospect of having a more comfortable seat with cup holders and more leg room, people are pretty anxious to get in here and have a seat," said Executive Director, Patrick Myers.

Friday night's show is "How To Train Your Dragon."

To find out how to get tickets visit: http://www.centertheatre.org/