Census workers going back out into communities

COVID-19 put a stop to field operations for U.S. Census takers back in March, but they’re getting ready to send workers back out into local communities.

Census takers will be dropping off special packets at the homes of people who get mail through a PO Box, while wearing proper personal protection gear.

However, they won’t be knocking on doors and asking for any information as they’ve done in the past.

Maine’s self-response rate to filling out the census online is at 48 percent- nearly ten points below the national average.

“This will be the first time that many of these households will receive anything from the U.S. Census Bureau,” said Jeff Behlor, Director of the U.S. Census Bureau’s New York Region. “So again, it will have their URL and Census I.D. if they choose to go online. It’ll have the phone numbers if they choose to do it over the phone, and it’ll have that paper questionnaire with the return envelope. We’re hopeful that will really boost Maine’s self-response rates in the 2020 Census.”

The Census Bureau is also hiring in every community in Maine right now. For more information or to fill out the census online, go to 2020census.gov