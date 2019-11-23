Celtics sensation Tacko Fall gets swimming lessons with Maine children

Boston Celtics sensation Tacko Fall isn't just working on his basketball skills here in Maine with the Red Claws; he's also working on his moves in the pool.

The 7-foot, 5-inch center can't swim, and on Friday, he got swimming lessons with a group of Maine children at the Boys and Girls Club in Portland.

Fall started taking swimming lessons in Boston and is continuing them here in Maine.

Fall said he was excited to join the children in the pool.

"For me, it's an indescribable feeling. In there, I was just -- at some point, I was just looking around, and I see all these kids, and when I was a kid, that would have meant a lot to me if I had someone come, someone I was looking up to come in and just be a part of the fun," Fall said.

Teammate Tremont Water joined him at the pool Friday evening.

Fall shows he's a fan favorite on the court and in the water, as well.