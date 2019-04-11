'Cellar Boys' create wig stands for cancer center

Some local wood turners have been using their talents for years to help out those in the community.

Just recently, they've teamed up with students at Athens Community School to create something that will benefit cancer patients.

"We meet primarily to drink coffee and eat brownies and criticize and critique each other's woodturning projects" said Frank Gallant, Treasurer of the Eastern Maine Woodturners.

They've dubbed themselves the "Cellar Boys."

The group that meets on a regular basis are all members of the Eastern Maine Woodturners Club.

Together, they practice the craft of woodturning while helping out those in need.

"We decided that we would adopt new projects to do that might be a benefit to somebody in the community and would utilize our woodturning skills," said Gallant.

Over the past few months, the group has been hard at work crafting wig stands that will be donated to the Lafayette Family Cancer Center in Brewer.

"It's the combined works of everyone here," explained Gallant.

So far, they've turned two dozen stands with the help of fifth and eighth graders at Athens Community School who painted them all.

Art Teacher Susan Beardsley says all her students were eager to take part, including one in particular.

"I had a young lady in my eighth grade who said, "Oh yeah, Mrs. B, my mother just finished that program at the Lafayette Cancer Center. So, it brought it home, and they all knew because it's such a small community, they all knew her mom, and it immediately brought that right to their hearts," said Art Teacher at Athens Community School, Susan Beardsley.

She says it was great seeing the students be a part of something bigger than themselves.

"One of the biggest things they took away from this was the day the "Cellar Boys" came to the luncheon they put on, and they got to meet them and shake their hand and find out and ask questions, and now they see that the world is a whole lot bigger than what they normally see," said Beardsley.