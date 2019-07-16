Celebrating the first steps on the moon

The historic first human steps on the Moon took place 50 years ago. Today we dream of travel to Mars and beyond. Join us at the University of Maine on Saturday, July 20th for a celebration of human space exploration with a day of special programming on campus featuring Emera Astronomy Center, College of Engineering’s HIAD and Lunar Habitat Modules, with special activities from the Challenger Learning Center of Maine and Bangor Public Library.

The day includes lunch with keynote speaker and UMaine Alumnus, Dr. George Nelson, Director of the International Space Station Technology and Science Research Office at NASA.