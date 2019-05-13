Celebrating National Apple Pie Diay with a slice from Governor's

You know - not every dessert is met with the sort of reverence that earns it a holiday.

But when examining the pantheon of pastries - there is one that stands tallest in the USA.

May 13th is National Apple Pie Day.

According to Reader's Digest, apple pie was invented in England and was brought over by pilgrims to Jamestown in the 17th Century.

But it has evolved through the years to become the *American* staple we have all come to embrace.

We stopped by governor's today to learn about their process compared to that of the pilgrims.

"We make the crust,mix the flour and the sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, apples. Put it in the crust. Then brush it with egg wash and cook it for about 45 minutes," said Lisa Doherty.

The fine folks at Governor's say no matter what time of the year it is, their apple pie is always among their most popular.