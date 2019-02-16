Celebrating Black History Month in Orono

A breakfast in Orono Saturday morning celebrated Black History Month.

Folks gathered at the Wells Conference Center at the University Of Maine for the Maine Human Rights Coalition's annual event.

Organizers invited all ages to attend.

Speakers at the event spoke about the need for universal inclusion, safety, and respect by promoting to stay true to the coalition's underlying mission statement.

“Wherever your footsteps take you, and whatever words you speak, and whatever thoughts you have, let them be thoughts and words and actions of love because if not you - if not you - who?” James Varner, President and CEO of the Maine Human Rights Coalition

It was the coalition’s fourth annual breakfast event.

