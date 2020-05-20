Caution, deer ahead

We are past the biggest time of year for deer collisions in Northern Maine, but that doesn't mean the danger is past.

A local wildlife biologist Shawn Haskel, says in a few months, younger deer and moose will begin to wander around, which can be dangerous for drivers.

"There's a period a little later on, come June or so, when the does and the moose cows are having calves, they'll start kicking away their yearlings. So the yearling males will be dispersing."

Haskell urges drivers to be vigilant for animals on the road, especially at night as they can be hard to spot.

