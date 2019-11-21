Catholic priest takes the stand in day five of murder trial

A Catholic Priest, the friend of a Hampden woman who was murdered in July of last year, took the stand Thursday in the trial of the man accused of killing her.

The prosecution rested its case against 56-year-old Philip Clark around two Thursday afternoon.

He's pleaded not guilty to the murder of Renee Clark.

Defense witnesses include 54-year-old Anthony Cipolle, a Catholic Priest.

Cipolle was residing at the same home as Renee Clark during the months leading up to her murder, but says he was renting a separate space from her.

The defense questioned Cipolle about his relationship with Renee Clark.

He said she was his best friend.

When questioned if it was a romantic relationship he said no.

The defense considers Cipolle one of the key witnesses in the trial.

Cipolle testified to a physical altercation between him and Philip Clark the night that Clark allegedly shot Renee ten times.

Cipolle told the jury he was speaking with Philip Clark trying to resolve an issue when Clark started getting more and more worked up.

He said Clark started pushing him, and he pushed back, and he told him quote, "don't mistake my collar for weakness."

During cross examination Cipolle said, "As a priest I am supposed to turn the other cheek but he had a look in his eye that he was going to kill me. I told Renee just go home go to bed let this blow over maybe. I thought she was mad at me and just wasn't taking my calls."

Cipolle says he had been a Catholic priest for seven months when this happened.

He took a leave of absence in December 2018 after he says he found out his mother had cancer.

Philip Clark's defense is expected to argue that he is guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

If Clark is convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.