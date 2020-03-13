Catholic Diocese of Portland cancels events in response to coronavirus

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announcing cancellations in light of the coronavirus.

“Those who are compromised because of age, illness, or other complicating health issues are excused from Mass,” said Bishop Robert P. Deeley.

Based on guidance from the CDC as well as the recommendation from Governor Mills that all non-essential, large, indoor gatherings of 250 attendees or more scheduled for the next 30 days be postponed or cancelled, the diocese has made the following decisions:

• The Maine Catholic Women’s Conference, scheduled for March 21 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, is cancelled.

• The Maine Catholic Youth Conference, scheduled for April 17-19 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, is postponed until July 24-26 in Portland.

• The Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat, scheduled for April 17-19 in Bangor, is cancelled, with the next retreat slated for October 23-25 in Bangor.

• All large, social gatherings scheduled in the next 30 days at Maine parishes, including dinners, dances, and special community events, are postponed/cancelled.

• All large, social gatherings scheduled in the next 30 days at Catholic schools in Maine, including auctions, family festivals, and plays/musicals are postponed/cancelled. In addition, all field trips, in or out of state, are postponed/cancelled.

• All social gatherings at facilities operated by Diocese of Portland’s Bureau of Housing, including assisted-living facilities, are cancelled.

“As we celebrate our bicentennial year, we recall that the people of Maine have always been known for their care and concern for their neighbors,” said Bishop Deeley. “These cancellations are unfortunate but necessary as we offer compassion and support to those in high-risk groups by carefully monitoring our current situation and proceeding with caution. As we cooperate with government and medical officials, especially by remaining calm and responding with reason, please join me and keep the many affected by this disease across the world in our prayers.”