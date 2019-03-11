Catholic Charities of Maine given substantial award to help Senior Corp program

The Catholic Charities of Maine has been awarded $100,000 through the Corporation for National and Community Service's Senior Corps RSVP program.

This funding will support 165 Senior Corp volunteers in Kennebec and Somerset Counties.

These volunteers provide transportation, companionship and health care referrals to isolated, low-income seniors.

Over the past year, more than 15 hundred Mainers volunteered through Senior Corps, and RSVP volunteers benefited 150 local organizations throughout the state.