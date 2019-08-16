Castle Hill investigation continues

Detectives continue to ask questions in Aroostook County while the State Crime Lab looks at evidence gathered from the scene of a double homicide in Castle Hill.

Increased police patrols continue in the area as no arrests have been made.

Police found 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis shot to death in a pick-up early Tuesday morning.

A black Suzuki ATV that had been painted over its original yellow color was found at the scene.

Police continue to warn residents to be aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious.

If anyone has any information about the case, they're asked to call State Police in Houlton at 532-5400.

