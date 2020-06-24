Castine officials working with Maine CDC after visit by likely COVID-19 positive group

Officials in Castine say it's likely there was recently a group of visitors there who are COVID-19 positive and residents in town may have come in contact with them.

According to Castine's town manager, a group there for a gathering spent some time in town.

After that group left town, officials were made aware of the likely positive tests.

As a result, they have been in contact with state agencies to coordinate contact tracing and figure out what impact this will have in town and on surrounding communities.

The head of the Maine CDC says the process is still in the early stages.

"We've heard some concerns about that," said Dr. Nirav Shah. "At this time, there are no outbreaks in the Castine area, and we are, of course, keeping tabs on any particular outbreak that might occur in any part of the state."

We will update this story as more information becomes available.