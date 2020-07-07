Castine Historical Society offers "Mystery Picnic" pass

The Castine Historical Society has come up with a unique new fundraiser for the 2020 season.

They’re offering a mystery picnic pass, for a private picnic in one of several backyard locations in Castine.

You just pick the date in advance and the Historical Society will surprise you with the venue on the morning of your picnic.

Castine Historical Society’s traditional Home and Gardens fundraiser had to be cancelled this summer due to COVID-19, so they hope a surprise picnic will help bring people to the area.

“You do bring your own picnic, you bring your own drinks, you bring your own seats, and you have the time of your life," said Lisa Simpson Lutts, Castine Historical Society's Executive Director. "They are all spectacular locations, a lot of them overlooking Castine Bay.”

The mystery picnic pass is 50 dollars and is good for up to four people.

For more information or to purchase a pass, go to castinehistoricalsociety.org

