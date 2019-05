A food service worker in Caribou has been identified as having Hepatits A.

The person prepared food at Burger Boy Restaurant from April 24th to May 13th of this year while infectious.

The Maine CDC recommends that anyone who ate or worked at the restaurant from May 3rd through May 13th receive hepatitis A vaccine by Monday, May 27, as there is a 14-day window during which prophylaxis is effective after exposure.