Case of Hepatitis found at Boothbay Harbor business

A case of Hepatitis A is linked to a business in Boothbay Harbor.

We're told a worker from Cap'n Fish's Boothbay Harbor Boat Trip prepared food while infectious from August 18th through September 8th.

Anyone who visited the business on August 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, 29 and 30 could have been exposed but, are outside the window for which the vaccine could help prevent illness from this exposure.

The Maine CDC says they are working with the business owner and local health care providers to notify those affected and minimize the risk of further exposure.

They recommend anyone who ate or worked there on September 2, 4, or 5 to try and get the Hepatitis A vaccine soon.

Hepatitis A can be spread through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by a person who is infected. Symptoms will begin to show 15-50 days after exposure to the virus. An infected person is infectious and can spread the virus to others approximately two weeks before symptoms start until one week after symptoms end.

For more information on hepatitis A, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/index.htm.

