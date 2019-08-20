Case dismissed against Bangor man charged with attacking woman

Charges have been dropped against a Bangor man accused of severely beating a woman.

The District Attorney's Office says the case against 53-year-old Kip Cox was dismissed late last month because of insufficient evidence.

Court documents say the woman told police she and Cox were drinking on the railroad tracks near the Penobscot River in May.

Police said they discovered a trail of blood leading to the woman's apartment and found her with serious injuries.

Cox denied hurting the woman.