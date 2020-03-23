Carroll Drug expands delivery service during coronavirus pandemic

Carroll Drug Store in Southwest Harbor has always delivered to residents in town.

But because of the coronavirus Pandemic, the staff is extending delivery to every town on MDI.

They say they've been impacted by the pandemic the same as any other business.

They are helping folks as much as they can for their customers while following guidelines set by the National Community Pharmacy Association.

The staff hopes to get the word out about Island-wide delivery to help ease the flow of traffic at its pick-up window.

Carroll Drug says they will continue deliveries at least through the end of the month, and longer if needed.

Eric Norberg, Pharmacist at Carroll Drug Store, said "Obviously, we're trying to make it available to our elderly population that might be a little bit fearful coming out. Also, as well as anybody with a new respiratory disease, whether or not they know, if they've been tested for COVID, if they've been quarantined. We want to be able to come to them if they need us to."

