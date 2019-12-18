Carrabec Community School goes caroling

Carrabec Community School emptied out Wednesday afternoon for an annual tradition.

Tom Desjardins is the principal. "We rally the whole school, all three hundred kids K-8, and we process them down to our Christmas tree in front of the Anson Fire House."

Alan, in Kindergarten, summed it up nicely. "We say happy Christmas, and then Santa just comes, and then we sing."

"We here in Anson don't really have a downtown." says Desjardins. "We have one little country store, so the fire house is kind of a focal point for our community."

Around this focal point, the kids join with staff and community members to sing Christmas carols.

8th grader Kolby Carpenter says he likes the tradition. "I feel happy when I get to watch little kids learn new songs."

"The kids look forward to it, and the community looks forward to it." says Desjardins.

8th grader Jordyn Plourd says when she moved to this school two years ago, the annual caroling was a pleasant surprise. "It brings a lot of people together and not that many people get opportunities to do this."

It also highlights the bonds between students young and old.

Jacob was excited to walk down with his 8th grade friend, Cooper. "I'm in kindergarten, and that was my first time doing that."

"He's my reading buddy in kindergarten" said Cooper. "So I go down there once a week and help them read."

Eighth grader Jackson Pease says it puts him in the Christmas spirit.

"It's fun, and then when I get home, everybody is in such a joyful mood."

"It's a great way to bring a rural community together." says Desjardins.