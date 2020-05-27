Carpet Cleaner in Hancock can disinfect entire businesses

As businesses begin to reopen, they're taking all the necessary precautions.

Gloves, face masks, and hand sanitizer are all part of keeping their customers and themselves safe.

Some are taking it a step further, and sanitizing their entire business.

“What we’re doing is we’re deactivating the virus, and what our goal is, is to reduce the chance of spreading as much as possible,” said Ryan Gordon, owner of C&R’s Carpet Cleaning in Hancock. “So we’re just there to make it as clean as possible, deactivate it. We use the chemicals the EPA tells us to use, and I go.”

Gordon says it’s pretty easy to disinfect virtually any businesses, because of the wide range of safe chemicals that will do the job.

“There’s 264 right now that will deactivate the virus. It’s a pretty weak virus. Y’know, I don’t have to spray acid on it to kill it.

For example?

“Decon 30, it’s a plant base so you can literally spray it in a nursing home while people are sitting there. They don’t have to evacuate or anything. “

Nursing homes. Daycares. Retail stores and hotels; all can be safely disinfected of COVID-19.

Even restaurants.

“If there was a jar of mayonnaise on the counter, I’m not gonna spray my chemical into the jar of mayonnaise,” Gordon says. “Things get covered, put away, stuff like that. But yes, almost every disinfectant is a no-wipe afterwards. So I spray it, it dries, there’s no chemical residue”

He added that disinfecting an entire businesses is good for peace of mind, inexpensive, and actually having carpet is not a requirement.

“You go in there, you spray, and it does deactivate everything. I mean, the list is this long for everything, and corona is on that list.“

