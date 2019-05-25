'Carnival of Hope' held in Brewer Saturday

Families coming together to help others.

That was the goal behind the Carnival of Hope held at Brewer High School Saturday.

The event is sponsored by different groups like the Brewer Key Club and the Civil Rights Team.

There were games, activities, and prizes for the kids to win.

"It's something we all get together and do to really improve community involvement and when we find a lot of different clubs in a lot of different people coming together we have a lot of different and really fun games," said Civil Rights Team member, Mataya Philbrick.

All proceeds from the event will go towards local charities.