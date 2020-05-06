Carmel man accused of sex crimes to have new trial after Supreme Court overturns his conviction

In what a Penobscot County prosecutor calls an unusual situation, the state's highest court recently overturned the conviction of a Carmel man accused of sexually assaulting a young female relative.

35 year old Richard Watson remains in jail awaiting a new trial.

Watson was sentenced in 2015 to 27 years prison for sex crimes against a 10-year-old girl.

Watson petitioned the Supreme Court claiming that his legal team did not effectively represent him.

the court ruled that he should have a new trial.

New evidence came to light when prosecutors became aware that Watson had contacted the girl by phone while he was in the Maine State Prison.

As they move forward with the new trial, the District Attorney's Office says the girl, now a teenager, is willing to again testify again Watson.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Almy said Wednesday, "Victims in these situations are in a very difficult position and it's hard for them to speak out because of the pressure they're under. But they should rest assured, if they do speak out, the prosecutors, the police, are there to help them. And we understand sometimes it's based upon a safety concern, but we will do our best to help them and keep them safe and let them speak out about what happened."

Watson is being held on $25,000 bail and is not allowed to have any contact with the girl or other family members.

Due to the current pandemic-related limitations on the courts, a trial date is yet to be set.