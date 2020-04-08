Caring from a distance: Parade for retired Maine Air National Guard member

Showing someone that you care from a distance.

It's something we've seen people get very creative with over the past few weeks.

But one thing holds true... everyone loves a parade.

That's what friends, family, and colleagues of retired Maine Air National Guard Chief Master Sergeant Joe Philippon knew Wednesday morning, too.

Joe has been in hospice care for about a month - unable to take visitors.

Wanting to show him how much he means to them, dozens of vehicles went by his home as Joe watched with family from his porch.

"We are a family, and this just shows our love for each other so to speak," said retired Guard Member Rick Johnson. "And how we want to interact with each other in these different times."

His friends say Joe is very much a "people person," adding it only took a few phone calls to get the turn out they did.

