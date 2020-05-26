Rotary Club of Bangor asks for Caring Caravan donations

The Rotary Club of Bangor is asking the public to help support its Caring Caravan. It's happening Thursday, May 28th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Volunteers will collect non-perishable food donations at sites in Bangor and Brewer. You can find their trailers at Chapin Park, Fairmount Park and the Brewer Auditorium. The vehicles will be marked with a Rotary logo for identification.

At 7:00 p.m. they'll caravan through the surrounding neighborhoods as a display of thanks and joy.

The donations will then be taken to the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard, Salvation Army and the Brewer Food Pantry.

For more information, visit the "Caring Caravan" event page on Facebook.