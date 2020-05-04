Caring Calls: Volunteers provide free daily service to check on seniors

Caring Calls.

The free service provided by Northern Light Health is designed to check up on seniors during these times of isolation.

Northern Light Home Care & Hospice has trained volunteers to call around 80 people every weekday morning to check on them.

Participants can expect a phone call at the same time each day.

It's a way to brighten a senior's day and make sure they hear a caring voice.

"Some people are isolated from families, friends and the community. Sometimes it's just nice to have somebody give you a call and just check in to see how you're doing and offer advice if need be," said Dr. James Jarvis.

it's easy to sign up.

Just call 973-7848.