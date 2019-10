An astronaut from Caribou spoke from space to students in her hometown.

Jessica Meir's family joined the students on Tuesday.

Those in attendance got a high-tech hook up with Meir as she talked with them from the international space station.

Students took turns asking her questions.

She even played the piccolo for them.

Last week, Meir and Christina Koch made history when they floated outside the space station for the first all-female spacewalk.