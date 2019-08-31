Caribou native in Miami tells us how people are prepping for Hurricane Dorian

All eyes are on Hurricane Dorian, with a hurricane warning already in effect for parts of the northwestern Bahamas.

Florida is preparing for Hurricane Dorian to possibly hit the state. (MGN)

Meanwhile, Florida residents are already beginning to gather supplies, and stores are starting to have a tough time keeping up.

Ben Ezzy, a Caribou native, is attending school at the University of Miami, and says students on campus are noticing stores nearby are quickly running out of some very essentials grocery items.